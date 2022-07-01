Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 187.2% from the May 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of JAPAY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.61. 50,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.37.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Tobacco (JAPAY)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.