Jarvis Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,151.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $418,212.64 and approximately $5,151.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

