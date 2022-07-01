Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Cowen raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $154.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,598. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $186.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $69,410.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,042.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,201. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

