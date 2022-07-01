Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $20.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.11.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $22.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
