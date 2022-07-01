Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $20.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

