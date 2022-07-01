Jeffrey S. Mefford Sells 1,600 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $38,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $674,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.61. 1,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,325. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.88. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd.

About Midland States Bancorp (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.