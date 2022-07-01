Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04.

META traded down $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $161.25. 34,979,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,901,918. The firm has a market cap of $436.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.34.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

