Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 5,287 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,550,715. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $54.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

