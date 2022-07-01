Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

VOOG traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $217.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,926. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $208.10 and a 1 year high of $306.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.12.

