Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 10,295 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 74.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 52,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.05. 14,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,831. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

