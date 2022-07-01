Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 2,022 Shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 4.03% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 310,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 68,162 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 95,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 88,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period.

Get GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

XOUT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. 2,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,648. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $46.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.