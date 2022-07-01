Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,125. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

