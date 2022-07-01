Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.91. 43,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,920. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.75.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.