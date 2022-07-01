Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after buying an additional 36,927 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 77,270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

ARVN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $42.01. 926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,775. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

