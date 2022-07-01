Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New $666,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,475 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,501,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Johnson Rice cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,249,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

