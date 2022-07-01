Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH traded down $6.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.26. 126,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,336,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.27. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $201.06 and a 1-year high of $318.82.

