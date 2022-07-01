Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 800 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,261,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,377,000 after purchasing an additional 652,300 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,945,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,775,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,891 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,215. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.89.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

