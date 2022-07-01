John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Down 86.5% in June

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

Shares of JHS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.38. 63,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,937. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust (Get Rating)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.