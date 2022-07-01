Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 5.1% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.98. The company had a trading volume of 127,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

