Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.99

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and traded as low as $14.60. Joint shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 116,212 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on JYNT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. The company has a market cap of $229.06 million, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $91,378.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares in the company, valued at $29,270,490.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 214,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,580. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Joint by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Joint by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Joint by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 345,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Joint by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after buying an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Joint by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

