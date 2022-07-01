JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target to GBX 340

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 335 ($4.11) to GBX 340 ($4.17) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LMP. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.93) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.74) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 306.33 ($3.76).

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 228.40 ($2.80) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.91. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 227.79 ($2.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 248.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

In other news, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.90), for a total value of £663,230.80 ($813,680.28). Also, insider Alistair Elliott purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($144,767.51).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

