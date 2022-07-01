JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $195.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTB. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.65.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $159.39 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.25 and a 200 day moving average of $170.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in M&T Bank by 44.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 728,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,826,000 after acquiring an additional 75,922 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

