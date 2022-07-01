JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target to GBX 255

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 255 ($3.13) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ConvaTec Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.56) to GBX 285 ($3.50) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.67.

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

