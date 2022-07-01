JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.