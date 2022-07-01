JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.31

Shares of JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 1748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on JSR in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

