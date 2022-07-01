K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for 1.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in TC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 30,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

