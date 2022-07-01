K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 1,500 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after acquiring an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $773,747,000 after acquiring an additional 397,852 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. 253,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,295,678. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.