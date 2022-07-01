K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.42 Million Stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.13% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SIL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.60. 55 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,040. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $43.96.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.