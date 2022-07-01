K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $13.59 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.38% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $5,013,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $7,573,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $429,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. 193,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,887,843. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.81. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

