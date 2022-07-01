K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.06% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 24,757 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830,777. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $51.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

