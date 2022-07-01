K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $151,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLMN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Leary Dan O acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,813.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,791. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

