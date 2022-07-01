K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,868. The company has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $294.29 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.