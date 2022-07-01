K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after buying an additional 3,949,450 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,970,000 after buying an additional 2,971,760 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,014,000 after buying an additional 2,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after buying an additional 918,122 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,824. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.13. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Argus increased their price target on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

