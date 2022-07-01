K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,840,803. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $78.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

