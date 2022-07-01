Kalmar 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29,732.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. Kalmar has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $29,732.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kalmar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00182845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00689191 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00085164 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015991 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,114,460 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.