Kalmar Market Cap Hits $1.95 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Kalmar has a market cap of $1.95 million and $8,984.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 243.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,307.20 or 0.06500264 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00183019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00080498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015375 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,114,460 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

