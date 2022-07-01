Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KAMN. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $874.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. Kaman has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 59.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kaman by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kaman by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

