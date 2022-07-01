KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $2.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

