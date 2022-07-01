Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KRTX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.70.

KRTX opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.08. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $161.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.98.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,213. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

