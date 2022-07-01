Kattana (KTN) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kattana (KTN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Kattana has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002697 BTC on major exchanges. Kattana has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $29,550.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00185908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.15 or 0.00503744 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00083393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015858 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,102,968 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars.

