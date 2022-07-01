Keep Network (KEEP) Hits Market Cap of $145.58 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $145.58 million and $983,217.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 793,457,835 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

