Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Down 56.0% in June

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ KFFB traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 million, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.01%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.