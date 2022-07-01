Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €706.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €706.00 ($751.06) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($712.77) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($861.70) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($691.49) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €795.00 ($845.74) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($643.62) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of KER opened at €490.10 ($521.38) on Monday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($246.12) and a one year high of €417.40 ($444.04). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €490.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €580.92.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

