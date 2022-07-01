Kessler Investment Group LLC Buys 5,020 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4,403.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

