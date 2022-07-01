Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Maurice Anthony Milikin Purchases 12,979 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,999.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. 5,867,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,207,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,021,000 after buying an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after buying an additional 1,897,334 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,075,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

