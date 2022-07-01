KeyCorp Cuts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $41.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INVH. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of INVH opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $11,180,000.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

