KeyCorp Cuts Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $25.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

NYSE PLYM opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $703.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -96.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,947,000 after acquiring an additional 231,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,384,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 987,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

