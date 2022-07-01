KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report issued on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $9.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.72. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

MAA stock opened at $174.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $158.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $51,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

