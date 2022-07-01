KeyCorp Trims SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Target Price to $17.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SITC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.86.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.53.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $76,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $310,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

