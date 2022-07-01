KeyCorp Weighs in on Plug Power Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.06 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

PLUG stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,626,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,075,000 after buying an additional 119,940 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at about $899,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 81.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,773,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after buying an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

