Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 529,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $83,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS traded down $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,816. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

